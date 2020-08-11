NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Chamber Music Festival is up and running with live and virtual events through Monday, Aug. 17.
Founded in 2002 by David Yang, director of Chamber Music at the University of Pennsylvania, and Newburyport resident Jane Niebling, the annual August series of classical chamber music events intends to foster an interactive partnership between residents and visiting artists with international reputations. Using Newburyport's unique architectural spaces as backdrops, the annual festival has become a highlight for many.
“Despite general weirdness everywhere, we’re determined to make NCMF 2020 joyful with many festival-related events — some live, some virtual,” said Yang, the NCMF’s artistic director, in a press release. “From the start, this festival has been about live music rooted deep in the community. This is not only taking matters to the next level, but is also a way to give something back to this most special of special towns.”
Due to social distancing constraints, there aren't opportunities to get to know the festival's artists personally, although there will be some live performances over the Aug. 14-16 weekend.
Instead, Yang is releasing pre-recorded “Conversations” and shorter “Artist Picks,” where past festival artists provide a surprise YouTube link with a short introduction.
Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 5, the festival will send out an email at 5 p.m. each evening with a link to a new “Conversation” or “Artist Pick,” which will also be available to watch on the NCMF YouTube channel. There are no charges to for the emails.
Musicians featured in the videos include past favorites such as clarinetist Todd Palmer, pianist Clare Hammond, baroque violinist Cynthia Roberts, guitarist Daniel Lippel, violinist Nurit Pacht (and Winter Baroque concertmaster), sitarist Indrajit Roy-Chowdhury, cellist Eliana Razzino Yang, marimba player Makoto Nakura, and Yang, who plays the viola.
In between, music lovers may also visit the festival’s website for recorded conversations with some of the artists who were scheduled to perform this year but won’t be able to make it.
From Friday, Aug. 14, to Sunday, Aug. 16, the Newburyport Chamber Music Festival will present “Quartet Caroling,” as festival artists stroll around various Newburyport neighborhoods.
On Saturday, Aug. 15, there will be a livestreamed concert to benefit the Anna Jaques Hospital Emergency Room and Gerrish Family Fast TrackService. The program, which will take place at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, will include music of Handel/Halvorsen, Bach, Barber’s famous “Adagio for Strings,” and a Mozart quintet.
“The concert is a fundraiser for the good doctors, nurses, and staff at Anna Jaques Hospital, who give so much and, these days, put themselves on the line every time they suit up for work,” said Yang in the release.
For a detailed event schedule, to sign up for email notices, or support the Anna Jaques Benefit Concert, visit newburyportchambermusic.org or call 978-701-4914.
