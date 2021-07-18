NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Chamber Music Festival celebrates 20 years with live music enjoyed outside in beautiful gardens in August. Under its founding director, David Yang, the festival will present six outdoor concerts in six days, free socially-distanced open rehearsals at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and a free lecture and panel discussion with the musicians.
Yang will open the summer festival on Aug. 4 with a lecture discussing Alban Berg’s Lyric Suite. This lecture will take place in a private garden; free tickets are required in advance. The annual Family Concert will again be performed free of charge at Patrick Tracy Park on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. Concerts will be held in private gardens, at the Mill River Winery in Rowley, the John Greenleaf Whittier Home in Amesbury and the Custom House Maritime Museum in downtown Newburyport.The final concert on Aug. 15 at the Custom House Maritime Museum, will honor veterans.
The Chamber Music Festival tradition of performing a commissioned piece continues with the world premiere of composer-in-residence Eric Ewazen’s String Quintet for tuba and strings. Tuba virtuoso Sgt. First Class Scott Devereaux, a member of the United States Army Field Band, will perform this and other pieces with violinists Rebecca Anderson and Sharon Roffman, violist David Yang, and cellist Clancy Newman.
Wide-ranging programs include works by Haydn, Shostakovich, Bach, Ysaÿe, and Penderecki. Tickets are now on sale through the Festival’s website. Ticket buyers should note that venues will have limited outside seating so they will need to buy early. Fans should consult the NCMF website for concert details and prices: www.NewburyportChamberMusic.org
