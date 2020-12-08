NEWBURYPORT – Tickets for the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce annual raffle, Chamber Pot, are on sale now, with more than $18,000 in cash prizes.
Tickets are $100 each, and the odds are 28:1 that the buyer will win one of 21 cash prizes, according to a release from the chamber.
The live drawing is scheduled on Thursday, March 4, at Brick & Ash, 10 Center St. with plans calling for food and beverages. The event also will include a 50/50 raffle and silent auction.
The prizes: First prize - $10,000 in cash; second prize - $2,500; three third prizes - $1,000 each in cash; four fourth prizes of $500 each; five fifth prizes of $200 each; and eight sixth prizes of $100 each.
Tickets can be purchased at the Greater Newburyport Chamber office or from chamber board members.
