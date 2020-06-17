Chamber president, city officials visit Boston's North End

NEWBURYPORT – Local and business leaders made a fact-finding trip to Hanover Street in Boston's North End on Monday to see how restaurant owners and city officials worked together to create more outdoor dining opportunities in the age of COVID-19.
The trip took place about the same time the Newburyport Department of Public Services installed Jersey barriers up and down State Street to provide restaurant owners with space to place tables and chairs.
Frank Cousins, president of the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said he and City Marshal Mary Murray, DPS Director Tony Furnari and Chris Skiba of New England Development were among those who ate lunch in the North End and picked up some ideas that may translate well on State Street.
"Hanover Street is working," Cousins said.
With Phase 2 of Gov. Charlie Baker's four-phase plan to reopen the state's economy underway after the threat of COVID-19 closed restaurants and stores for almost three months, Hanover Street restaurant owners spilled out into the streets starting last week, turning one of Boston's most iconic throughways into a little slice of Europe.
Last week, the Newburyport City Council approved the use of public and private land for outdoor seating and retail until Nov. 1. About 20 restaurants were granted licenses along with 14 shops. License requests for more businesses will go before the Licensing Commission on Wednesday, according to City Clerk Richard Jones.
The council also approved two four-day special "events" that would close a section of State Street to allow even more restaurant and retail space. The first "event" begins Thursday and runs through Sunday. The second is June 25 through June 28.
Cousins said clear barriers filled with water were used in Boston instead of the concrete Jersey barriers now featured on State Street, an idea he hopes will find its way to Newburyport.
Murray called the trip "interesting" and said he liked the idea of clear barriers. He also liked the addition of 10 mph zone signs on Hanover Street.
"I'm not a big fan of the cement barriers," Murray said.
Many Newburyport residents, in comments made on Twitter, said they were not thrilled with the Jersey barriers but noted they are a small price to pay to help restaurants and get a little closer back to normal life.
Cousins said he appreciated the effort made by the council to open up restaurants and retail after more than 12 weeks of lockdown.
"It's been a team approach and everyone is trying," he said.
But Cousins did say more could be done and his trip to Hanover Street was part of that endeavor.
"I think everything should be on the table," Cousins said, adding that his main job was to reopen cash registers throughout the city and region.
Still, Cousins said he saw "nothing but positives" when touring State Street and seeing the Jersey barriers.
"It's coming along and it's all going to work out great," Cousins said.
Dave Rogers is a staff reporter with the Newburyport Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
