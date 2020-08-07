NEWBURYPORT – Reopening is the topic of the hour on this week's Local Pulse internet radio broadcast, hosted by Joe DiBiase.
DiBiase will talk with Frank Cousins, president of the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce and Industry, about the reopening of businesses, chamber membership, planning for the future, and other topics. Also on the show will be Giselle Stevens, director of the Newburyport Public Library, who will discuss the partial reopening of library on State Street.
Local Pulse can be heard starting at 6 p.m. tonight, Aug. 7, at www.newburyportnews.com/localpulse.
Previous shows can be downloaded as podcasts at any time.
