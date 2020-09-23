SALISBURY — The Broadway Mall is open to cars and trucks once again but drastic change is headed for the area.
The town designated the Broadway Mall as a pedestrian-only area to encourage social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic just before the summer season began in May.
Some Beach Center merchants, including Salisbury Sports Pub co-owners Kevin and Sue Kenney and Swell Willey's Handmade Candy & Ice Cream owner Heather Silvia, voiced their approval of the new pedestrian center created on the mall, while others were not so happy about it.
Town Manager Neil Harrington and selectmen met with Beach Center merchants to discuss the future of the Broadway Mall on Sept. 3. The decision was made to bring back vehicular traffic after Labor Day when the summer season traditionally ends.
"It is not very likely that people looking to drive by for a short visit to a business or just to grab a slice of pizza are going to park all the way in the beach parking lot in the offseason," Harrington told selectmen at their meeting Sept. 14. "So, we thought reopening the Broadway Mall for the offseason was a good idea."
Percy Almeida, a longtime employee of Cristy's Beach Pizza, said the return of cars to the Broadway Mall is a welcome sight.
"We are back in the life," Almeida said. "We are much happier to see this."
Almeida said his popular beach pizza shop saw more than 30% of its normal business drop off over the summer.
"This really helps," Almeida said. "You've got the cars coming through and it's very different than it was before. Without that, there's no point in staying open in this area."
Sandy Sheafer, owner of Salisbury Discount House, said she understands the town's reasoning behind closing the mall during the summer.
"They wanted to have 6-foot distancing because of COVID-19," Sheafer said. "So they felt that if it was a pedestrian area, people could spread out more. Because it was a hot and humid summer and the beach was busy, I think it probably worked."
Although the pedestrian Broadway Mall may have helped to keep people safe, it didn't do much good for businesses like hers, Sheafer said.
"The fact is, we needed it open," Sheafer said. "People are used to coming in, driving around, stopping for their pizza and throwing it in the car or taking it home or whatever. If you wanted to come in here and buy, say a newspaper, or a lottery ticket, it is unlikely you're going to go park three blocks away."
Salisbury Beach has a long history of grab-and-go visitors, she said.
"When people get to the stop sign, they know the ocean is right over there and they want to make the circle, even though they can't see the ocean from the stop sign," Sheafer said. "They know that they are at the beach and they want to do the circle."
Harrington said the town expects to begin construction on the planned, $5.2 million comfort station and welcome center at the beach in mid-October.
Earlier this year, the town was awarded $362,778 in a state Complete Streets grant for the reconstruction of Driftway. Bids were opened for the roughly $750,000 project in early September and Harrington said he hopes the work will begin in mid-October as well.
"We understand that the reconstruction of Driftway is ready to begin. The construction of the new welcome center will also be starting sometime in mid-October," Harrington said. "As long as we can keep the traffic moving and it is not disrupted by those two projects, and it does not disrupt the restaurants, then we want to to continue to assist the beach merchants by leaving that part of the Broadway Mall open in the offseason."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
