WEST NEWBURY — Superintendent Justin Bartholomew and Assistant Superintendent Brent Conway announced the development of a new, more culturally responsible and inclusive history and social studies curriculum for all grade levels in a press release this week.
A review committee, consisting of Conway, history department chair John Siegfried and 13 other teachers, have been working on updating the curriculum for the past year, in order to meet the new history and social studies standards set by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. A survey was also completed by staff and families in the district.
The new standards create an added emphasis on teaching students civic responsibility; focus on including more diverse materials and discussions to create a more accurate representation of different genders, races and cultures; and include more lessons on local history and indigenous groups. These changes by the state were the first revisions since 2003, though much of the content still reflected the original 1997 version even after the revision.
"Our goal is to help shape students into ethical and morally responsible community members by focusing on teaching them civic responsibility and important historical periods that haven't gotten the attention they deserve in the past, including ones that bear particular importance for people of color and women," Bartholomew said. "These updates to the curriculum for all of the district’s students will help us to achieve that goal and ensure they are receiving an in-depth and thorough education in world history."
Some of the key changes include helping younger students develop a sense of self and how they can make an impact locally and around the world; updating the curriculum for grades 3-5 to include discussions of topics such as racism and the historical treatment of indigenous people; purchasing more diverse biographies and other textbooks for students to study; ensuring all high school classes follow the practices of social studies such as using both primary and secondary sources; bolstering students' writing and research skills and adopting the Modern Language Association 8 format for all research papers and projects; and training staff in restorative justice principles to broaden conversations in the classroom.
These changes, including the purchasing of more up-to-date textbooks and e-editions of textbooks for all students, will take place over the next 16 months or so.
"These new materials will support a critical step forward for our district, and provide our students with the knowledge and support they will need to become informed and thoughtful citizens," Conway said. "It is vital for our children to know and understand the history of all people and cultures, and we're especially proud to include more lessons about the indigenous groups of Massachusetts and the Pentucket region."
A summary of the curriulum changes can be found at https://prsd.org/m/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=379769&type=d&termREC_ID=&pREC_ID=853248. To view Conway's presentation at the Pentucket School Committee meeting Tuesday night, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AOgVtZGx7w0&feature=youtu.be&t=3434.
