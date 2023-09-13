NEWBURYPORT — The migratory patterns of turtles and frogs were on the minds of the City Council on Monday night as the Bartlet Mall restoration project continues to evolve toward a new start next spring.
The installation of a universally accessible playground in the northwest corner of the Mall, however, remains on track to begin this month.
The city had been planning to encapsulate the four-foot deep Bartlet Mall Frog Pond with an HDPE liner this fall that would prevent the circulation of subsoil containments such as arsenic, chromium, lead and phosphorus.
Roughly a half dozen potential contractors had expressed interest in the $2.6 million project but no bids were received by the Aug. 29 deadline.
The city now plans to rebid the project, according to Chief of Staff Andrew Levine, who added last week that the work could begin with dewatering next spring and Mayor Sean Reardon told the City Council on Monday the project is “proceeding as planned.”
“From the feedback we got, a lot of it was because of the timeline that was referenced in those bids,” he said. “So, we’re very confident that, when we go out to bid, that we will have at least two different contractors that will bid on this project.”
Meanwhile, the city has also been awarded a $303,000 state grant to install a universally accessible playground in the northwest corner of the Bartlett Mall. Reardon told the City Council on Monday that construction on the playground remains on track to begin this week.
“We will start seeing some of the old playground material get removed and we will then work on the grading over the next couple of weeks,” he said. “Then we will have the installation, later this fall. So we’re excited for that project to get going, as well.
Earlier this week, Department of Public Services employees were seen dismantling the old playground and removing old mulch.
The Bartlet Mall restoration project would be paid for with a $2.5 million bond backed by the Community Preservation Act, which matches state funding with the proceeds collected through a 2% property tax surcharge, as well as an additional $220,000 collected through last year’s CPA contributions.
The bond request was unanimously approved by the City Council last September but the release of the funds was made contingent upon council approval of the final design.
The proposal was also sent to the City Council’s Community Services subcommittee over the summer which consists of Chairman Jim McCauley (Ward 5), Jennie Donahue (Ward 2) and Connie Preston (at large) and has yet to be returned to the council.
Preston also received a letter from Northeastern University Professor Emeritus Vladimir Novotny, letting her know that he has been a “little horrified” by the proposed project.
The council discussed Novotny’s letter before voting unanimously to receive and file it Monday night.
The plan proposes drastic water quality actions better suited for swimming pools, not natural bodies of water, according to Novotny’s letter.
“Complete dewatering and bottom solidification will destroy biota and will change (an) historic pond into (a) water storage basin,” he wrote. “And the cost of electric energy and maintenance will be very high.”
Novotny also alleges the proposed plan violates several state restrictions protecting aquatic organisms and water quality and he recommended taking care of the sediment emissions, reducing the concentrations of phosphorus and bringing fresh water to the pond with an outlet.
“The restoration must by law take into consideration the banks and surroundings of the pond because of amphibians,” he wrote. “However, using a liner would conflict with the (Wetlands Protection Act) but it can be easily fixed.”
McCauley addressed the letter and talked about his own concerns for the frog pond, where he said there are plenty of living organisms, other than turtles and frogs which have shown up in environmental water samples and will need to be taken into account, moving forward.
“You’re basically taking all of the water out of it and starting over,” he said. “The water would be cleaner, right away. But the pond coming back to life may take a little bit longer, going forward. In the professor’s view, the water getting clean would take longer but the organisms themselves would be able to adapt. Coming back to full capacity for that type of environment would take less time.”
Donahue gave the council her view on where the Mall’s turtles and frogs would migrate to, after the water is removed from the frog pond.
“Naturally, I think they would migrate to the (Old Hill Cemetery) across from the pond and make their way to the (Highland Cemetery),” she said.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
