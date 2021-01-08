SEABROOK — Beginning this weekend, the transfer station at 70 Rocks Road will be open Saturdays and Wednesdays only.
The transfer station will remain closed on the other days, but trash haulers servicing Seabrook Mobile Parks will be exempt from the closure.
Recycling also remains suspended until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information, visit https://seabrooknh.info/town-departments/public-works/transfer-station.
