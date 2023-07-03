NEWBURYPORT — It appears City Councilor Heather Shand will run for another two-year term this fall. But instead of running for reelection as Ward 3’s councilor, she will campaign for an at-large seat.
The Warren Street resident first took office as the Ward 3 councilor in 2018. She was voted council president in 2022 – a title she continues to hold.
The City Council is made up of five at-large seats and six ward seats. The election is scheduled for Nov. 7.
Potential candidates have until July 28 to take out nomination papers from the city clerk’s office and will need to file them by Aug. 1.
If more than 10 people run for an at-large council seat, or more than two run for a ward seat, a preliminary election would be held Sept. 19. More than six candidates running for the School Committee would trigger a preliminary election on the same day.
So far, the only person interested in succeeding Shand in Ward 3 is Boardman Street resident Jared Hubbard, who recently took out nomination papers.
Shand joins a growing list of potential at-large council candidates. Current at-large Councilors Ed Cameron of Hancock Street, Afroz Khan of Prospect Street, Connie Preston of Atwood Street, Mark Wright of Reservation Terrace and Bruce Vogel of Bromfield Street have taken out nomination papers for another two-year term.
Others taking out nomination papers for an at-large seat are Storey Avenue resident Owen Smith, former Ward 2 Councilor Jared Eigerman of High Street and author-journalist Dyke Hendrickson of Low Street.
Eigerman and Hendrickson have had their nomination papers certified by the city clerk’s office, as has Stephanie Niketic of High Street, who is looking to run for the Ward 2 council seat, according to City Clerk Richard Jones.
Current Ward 2 Councilor Jennie Donahue of Cherry Street has pulled papers to run again but has yet to return them to City Hall.
There could also be a race in Ward 6 between current Councilor Byron Lane of Hart Road and Curzon Mill Road resident Matthew Kane.
Although Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley of Storeybrook Drive has also taken out nomination papers to run for another two-year term, Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid and Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace have yet to do so.
School Committee members Bruce Menin, Brianna Higgins and Steve Cole will also be up for reelection to four-year terms this fall.
Although Cole has not taken out nomination papers to run again, both Menin of High Street and Higgins of Storeybrook Drive have as has Atkinson Street resident Markus Fish.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News.
