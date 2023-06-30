NEWBURYPORT — “Lifting Your Spirit” will air July 19 at 11:30 a.m. on Newburyport Media Hub’s Channel 8.
The show’s guest will be the Rev. Jacob Watson, an author and founder of the interfaith Chaplaincy Institute of Maine.
Watson graduated from the Chaplaincy Institute for Arts & Interfaith Ministries and the University of Creation Spirituality. He was the founding abbot of the Chaplaincy Institute of Maine. He served as a chaplain and chaplain supervisor for several hospices.
Watson has been a meditator for 40 years and is the author of “Essence: The Emotional Path to Spirit” and “Enso Morning: Daily Meditation Gifts.” His life is focused on teaching and writing, prayer and meditation.
The show is hosted by the Rev. Joel Grossman and Ted Jones.
Grossman is an interfaith minister, director of spiritual services for Constellation Hospice, and a provider of spiritual coaching. Jones is a meditation instructor at North Shore Insight Meditation Center and a workshop leader who explores the intersection of Buddhist and Christian meditation traditions.
“Lifting Your Spirit” airs every third Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. Afterward, the show is available atNCMHub.org (click the YouTube icon, then click “Playlist” and scroll down) or the Sound Cloud (click the cloud icon; both icons are in the upper right corner).
For more information, contact Grossman at jgrossman@constellationhs.com or 978-904-1086.
