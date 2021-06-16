'Cheers to a Cure' fundraising campaign underway

AMESBURY – LUNGSTRONG launched its “Cheers To A Cure!” campaign, now in its 7th year, with restaurant partners in Amesbury, Salisbury and Newburyport over Memorial Day weekend, in a fundraising effort that will last all summer.
Participating restaurants designate a special LUNGSTRONG drink or dessert and donate a percentage of sales to the nonprofit organization founded by 16-year lung cancer survivor Diane Legg. The organization raises funds throughout the year to support innovative lung cancer research at both Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Mass General Hospital.
“All summer, you can order a LUNGSTRONG Lemonade at the Plum Island Grille (Newbury), GameTime Lanes (Amesbury) or try an Arnold Palmer Iced Tea with your pizza at Flatbreads in Amesbury,” said volunteer Robin Schell
Special drinks or treats with proceeds benefiting the organization are also available at the Bakehouse in Amesbury, Hodgies in Amesbury and Michael’s Harborside.
Phat Cats, a longtime restaurant partner, opted to do a special LUNGSTRONG fundraiser on Cinco de Mayo and raised $1,000 for lung cancer research. Ristorante Molise raised $1,700 with their St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser in March. GameTime Lanes in Amesbury has been serving LUNGSTRONG Lemonades in their beautifully-renovated bar since they opened in the fall of 2020 and they have already raised $856 – and plan to keep the campaign going throughout the summer. The Sea Glass restaurant in Salisbury, MA will offer the LUNGSTRONG Lemonade during the month of July this year.
“I’m so grateful for the participation of all our partner restaurants, particularly after they were hit hard during COVID in 2020” says LUNGSTRONG founder Diane Legg. “It is the combination of all of our fundraising efforts – our Team LUNGSTRONG that rides in the Pan-Mass Challenge every year, our Live It Up LUNGSTRONG signature event, our springtime LUNGSTRONG 5k run/1.5 mile walk, and the “Cheers to a Cure” campaign that has allowed us to raise over $4 million for lung cancer research since 2011.”
For more information visit www.lungstrong.org.
