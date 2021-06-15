NEWBURYPORT – In the first jury trial at Newburyport District Court in roughly 15 months, a Chelsea man was convicted Monday of his fourth charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and several other charges related to an Interstate 95 traffic incident in Rowley last July.
Shortly after the six-person jury rendered their verdict, Juan Ramos, 35, of Chelsea, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail.
In addition to drunken driving, he had been charged with assault and battery of a police officer and resisting arrest. Court records show his previous OUI offenses took place roughly 13 years ago out of Chelsea and Somerville district courts.
The jury was seated in two rows with chairs several feet apart, in consideration of the coronavirus. Each row was shielded by Plexiglass. Before the trial began, Judge Peter Doyle went over a lengthy series of rules including when masks would be worn by witnesses and other people related to the proceedings.
Jury trials were abruptly halted in March 2020 as the coronavirus began spreading across the country. Courts were closed to the public for several months before limited proceedings returned. During that time, most court proceedings took place via videoconferencing. Only recently has court proceedings returned to a more in-person format. However, many conferences, motions, plea deals and other activities typically handled in person remain done via videoconferencing.
According to court records, Ramos was combative with state troopers when they found him asleep behind the wheel on the night of July 28, 2020, of his still-running BMW parked off I-95 south in Rowley.
After several attempts to wake him up, troopers opened the door and were met with a strong odor of alcohol. When troopers roused him awake, Ramos became agitated. He got out of the car, took out his phone and made a phone call, ignoring troopers who ordered him to stop.
“This white ass (expletive) of a cop is trying to violate my rights,” Ramos said while on the phone, according to a state trooper’s report.
Ramos took and failed a series of field sobriety tests and was told he was under arrest. He resisted to the point where it took three troopers to place him safely in a cruiser but not before shoving one of the troopers with his shoulder. On the ride to the Newbury barracks, Ramos made several disparaging comments and threatened to sue the troopers.
At the barracks, Ramos was belligerent and uncooperative. He kicked one trooper, forcing three others to handcuff him to the booking bench. Despite being handcuffed, Ramos tried to wrench the bench off the floor, according to Kennedy.
At Ramos’ arraignment back in July, Ramos’ then-attorney disputed that the car was running by the time troopers arrived, saying his client had removed the key from the ignition. He also said by removing the key from the car Ramos was not driving, which should save him from an OUI offense.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.