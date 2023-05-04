NEWBURYPORT — One person remains missing after an early Thursday morning chemical explosion inside an Opportunity Way factory. Four other PCI Synthesis/SEQENS workers were transported to a local hospital where they were treated and released.
About 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, 911 operators received a report of an explosion at 9 Opportunity Way. Upon arrival, fire crews saw that an industrial-sized vat from inside the building had been launched through the building before landing in a parking lot about 30 feet away.
Five workers were in the building at the time of the explosion.
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter was called to the scene at daybreak in an attempt to find the missing worker.
There is major structural damage to the building, preventing firefighters and technical rescue crews from entering the building to begin a search.
There is no danger to area residents, but the Newburyport Police Department asks workers in the industrial park to avoid Opportunity Way while operations continue.
SEQENS, according to its website, is a leader in pharmaceutical synthesis with 24 manufacturing sites across Europe and the United States.
Thursday's explosion was the third serious incident at the plant since 2020.
In 2021, a chemical fire there resulted in the city suspending all permits that allowed the pharmaceutical company to operate until investigators determined what caused the blaze.
In February 2020, explosions ripped a hole through the company's roof and led to nearby businesses being evacuated.
In 2015, the company was fined $4,950 by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for a violation involving 23 people. It was classified as "serious" by the federal safety agency. The fine was reduced to $2,970 after the company filed an appeal, according to OSHA.
A decade earlier, in 2006, the federal Environmental Protection Agency accused PCI Synthesis, known then as Polycarbon Industries Inc., of violating numerous requirements of federal and state hazardous waste laws.
The violations included failure to conduct personnel training, failure to separate incompatible wastes, and failure to comply with tank and air emission standards. The last violation could have resulted in potentially hazardous air emissions, according to an EPA press release.
More recently, in 2019, PCI paid the EPA more than $200,000 after a 2017 inspection of the plant showed that it was violating federal and state hazardous waste laws. PCI agreed to pay a $50,210 fine and spend $152,000 in projects that will protect human health and the environment.
