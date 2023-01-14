MERRIMAC — Fire Chief Larry Fisher recently provided an update on the status of his department’s new Engine 32, which is being built in Florida and on schedule to be delivered early.
Engine 32 will be able to carry up to five firefighters and a 1,000-gallon water supply as well as a 1,500-gallons-per-minute pump. The truck meets all the requirements of the National Fire Protection Association standards for building fire apparatus.
The truck cost $395,000 and is expected to serve the community for 10 to 15 years. Upon delivery, the department will mount the equipment, saving approximately $15,000. The engine would be placed into service once firefighters have been trained in its operation and it has been cleared to drive.
In the next few weeks, the new engine will be shipped from E-One in Florida, where it was built, to Greenwood Fire Apparatus in Massachusetts, where it will receive lettering, pump certification, final inspections and a few other finishing touches.
“The age of our current equipment makes maintenance and getting parts difficult, so finding out that our new engine should be delivered early is extremely fortunate news,” Fisher said.
“We are currently down one engine due to unavailable parts,” he added. “That, along with other maintenance issues, makes responding to fires and accidents in a timely manner far more difficult, which puts our community at risk. This new engine will provide us with a more reliable apparatus, and it will improve the safety of all Merrimac residents.”
