NEWBURYPORT — The case against a Tewksbury woman charged with sending a Salisbury teen pornographic videos of herself last year could be headed to Superior Court, according to an Essex County prosecutor.
Danielle Carrigg, 21, of Chandler Street was arraigned in Newburyport District Court in early August on six counts each of distributing obscene matter and sending obscene matter to a minor.
Carrigg was released on personal recognizance and ordered to have no contact with the teen. She is also not allowed to use social media or have unsupervised contact with anyone under age 18.
On Thursday in District Court, Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy told Judge Peter Doyle that a prosecutor assigned to Salem Superior Court was investigating the case for possible indictment there. Kennedy said the case may remain in the lower court.
If that were to happen, it would lessen the potential penalties against Carrigg.
Carrigg's attorney told Doyle via videoconference that she is waiting for Kennedy's office to send her material and information related to the prosecutor's case against her client.
That prompted Doyle to schedule another hearing on Dec. 17, when both matters may be resolved.
In his report filed in August, Salisbury police Detective Keith Forget said Carrigg sent videos of herself performing sexual acts on men and breastfeeding her baby to a 16-year-old boy in early August 2019. The videos were found by police on the boy's phone after officers tracked down the possible downloading of other child pornography on his cellphone.
Forget said he received an email on Nov. 12, 2019, from a state police detective who specializes in identifying and tracking down people who send, receive or create child pornography. The detective told Forget that someone in Salisbury was uploading child pornography to Facebook.
Forget was able to track down the Facebook account that had uploaded the child pornography and traced it to a Salisbury home. Forget then learned the account belonged to the 16-year-old, who was sharing videos with Carrigg, Forget wrote in his report.
After speaking to the teen, Forget obtained a warrant to seize his cellphone. When police searched the phone, they reported finding several pornographic videos made by Carrigg.
While Forget and others were speaking to the teen, other police officers spoke to Carrigg at her workplace. During that interview, she admitted sending the teen self-made pornographic images and videos of herself, Forget wrote in his report.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.