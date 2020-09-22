NEWBURYPORT – The Greater Newburyport Children's Chorus is holding open registration for its fall semester.
Youths in grades 2-12 who are interested in singing are encouraged to register and join the ensembles. There will be no separate audition dates for the middle school grades and any singers interested in joining the ensemble should register directly through the website: www.gncchorus.org.
Rehearsals are in progress and will be open to new members starting Sept. 29. The chorus will rehearse virtually on Zoom.
The juniors ensemble (grades 2-3) will rehearse on Tuesdays from 4:30 to 5 p.m., the Lower Middle school ensemble (grades 4-6) will rehearse Tuesdays from 4 to 4:45 p.m., the upper middle school (grades 7-8) will rehearse Tuesdays from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m. and high school students (grades 9-12) will rehearse Sunday afternoons with the time to be determined.
The chorus is a community organization with a mission of enriching young people's lives with quality vocal education and community involvement.
The chorus is directed by Gina McKeown and Christina Bauer, area music educators and vocal instructors. Anyone with questions can email info@gncchorus.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.