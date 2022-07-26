NEWBURYPORT — Summer events for children continue Wednesday at Emma Andrews Library and Community Center with a visit from local author and illustrator Katie Sullivan.
Sullivan will be at the library, 77 Purchase St., from 10 a.m. to noon and read from her book “On Linden Square.” She will also amuse the crowd with fun surprises.
On Aug. 10, an assortment of unusual animals from Curious Creatures will be on hand to pet and learn about from 10 a.m. to noon.
