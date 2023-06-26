NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Choral Society recently announced that Minji Kim will become the organization’s new music director starting with the 2023-24 music season that begins Saturday.
“Dr. Kim brings not only conducting expertise and exciting music programming capabilities, but also a wonderful spirit of enthusiasm and positive energy,” Choral Society President Victoria Bushey said.
Kim, assistant professor of music and director of choirs at Gordon College, demonstrated her conducting skills during an audition in May in front of the chorus. The vast majority of chorus members selected her as their first choice from the three finalists.
Citing her belief that “community singing is the core of choral arts,” Kim has a vision for the long-term growth of the organization, according to the Choral Society.
“I have a deep passion for bringing infectious joy of music-making to the community” Kim said in a release. “I envision NCS bridging people together within and beyond the community through thoughtful performances and collaborations with local artists.”
Kim holds a doctorate of musical arts in choral conducting from the University of Maryland, a master of music degree in choral conducting from Ohio State University, and a bachelor of music degree in composition from Yeungnam University in South Korea.
She has held conducting master classes and participated in conducting competitions around the world, the release said.
“I am truly grateful for this opportunity to continue the legacy of incredible conductors in the rich history of NCS,” Kim said.
For more information, contact Brian Greenberg, Choral Society media director, at media@newburyportchoralsocity.org or visit www.newburyportchoralsociety.org.
