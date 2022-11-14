NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Choral Society’s third annual fundraising auction begins Friday, Nov. 18, and continues through Saturday, Nov. 26, at 9 p.m.
Proceeds from the auction support the Choral Society’s concerts, orchestra and vocal soloists. The auction is sponsored exclusively by Bentley’s Real Estate.
The preview period continues until Thursday, Nov. 17.
There will be 100-plus items up for auction, including a weekend at a Sunday River (Maine) condominium, a sailing excursion in Beverly, gift cards to Newburyport area businesses, and music-related items such as voice, drum, and even conducting lessons.
Some preview item pricing may change when the auction goes live for bidding.
To bid on auction items, go to www.newburyportchoralsociety.org.
