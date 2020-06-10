Choral Society awards Gillette Scholarship

NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Choral Society has awarded its Betty Gillette Scholarship to Delia Zaleski of Amesbury.
Zaleski grew up in Newburyport and attended the city’s public schools until she transferred to Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan for her final two years of high school.
She is an accomplished flutist who has performed in orchestral, chamber and theatrical ensembles, including a world premiere with renowned flutist Sir James Galway, according to a press release from the Choral Society.
“Delia is an exquisite flutist, a compelling and imaginative musician, and a dedicated and driven student,” said Nancy Stagnitta, instructor of flute and chamber music at Interlochen.
“Recently, she has reached a new and very exciting level of technical understanding and skill, tonal strength and beauty, and artistic depth and freedom that has set her apart in the studio,” Stagnitta said in the release.
Locally, Delia performed with Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras, including its flute choirs under the direction of Trisha Craig. She plans to attend Carnegie-Mellon University in Pittsburgh and major in flute performance.
The $1,000 scholarship is named for founding Choral Society member Betty Gillette, who sang with the chorus from 1934 to 2009. It is presented each year to a local high school senior who plans to major in music.
For more information about the scholarship, go to the Choral Society website: www.newburyportchoralsociety.org.
