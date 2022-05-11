NEWBURYPORT — Ryan Turner, music director, and Penny Lazarus, alto section leader of the Newburyport Choral Society, will visit “The Morning Show” on Thursday, May 12, to discuss their upcoming concert, “Songs for the Journey: From Remembrance to Renewal,” featuring Faure’s "Requiem" and a contemporary companion piece by Boston-based composer Kevin Siegfried.
Host Mary Jacobsen will talk with Turner and Lazarus about the concert’s theme, having been inspired by a lyric written by Michael Dennis Browne in Stephen Paulus’ arrangement of “The Road Home,” which will also be included in the concert: “With love in your heart as the only song.”
“Love is indeed what unites us on our musical journey out of the darkness and into a time of remembrance and renewal,” Turner has written, noting that a distinctive feature of the Faure "Requiem" is its focus on “light, hope and peace.”
The program also includes Sarah Quartel’s arrangement of “How Can I Keep from Singing?” and Ola Gjeilo’s “Across the Vast Eternal Sky.”
The concert concludes with Zanaida Robles’ arrangement of “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” — known as the Black national anthem — which, as Turner says, “reminds us that the only path to truth and justice is to lift every voice in love and joy.”
The concert takes place on Saturday, May 14, at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, May 15, at 4 p.m. at Belleville Congregational Church on High Street in Newburyport. For tickets and information, visit www.newburyportchoralsociety.org.
“The Morning Show” broadcasts Thursday at 9 a.m. on WJOP (FM 96.3), Channel 9, and YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, look on the YouTube Playlist for “The Morning Show.”
