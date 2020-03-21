NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Choral Society has extended its application deadline for the Betty Gillette Scholarship to May 1, 2020.
Named for a founding society member who sang with the chorus from 1934 to 2009, the $1,000 scholarship is awarded annually to a local high school senior who is planning to major in music in college.
Completed applications should be sent to info@newburyportchoralsociety.org. If the application materials are not able to be sent electronically, they may be mailed to Newburyport Choral Society, P.O. Box 92, Newburyport, Massachusetts 01950.
The scholarship application can be found on our website at www.newburyportchoralsociety.org/outeach.
For more information, go to www.newburyportchoralsociety.org/outreach or contact info@newburyportchoralsociety.org.
