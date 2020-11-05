NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Choral Society will host an online fundraising auction from Nov. 25 through Dec. 5 to support the society's activities for the current rehearsal and programming year.
This year’s theme is “Give Voice to NCS: A Virtual Silent Auction of Goods, Deeds, and Adventures!”
Community members may participate by donating items as well as bidding in the online auction. According to NCS President Mary Ann Lachat, the auction provides a way to bring the chorus and the community together in support of ongoing music activities.
“Despite the national health crisis in which we find ourselves, we must find ways to support each other and rededicate ourselves to the value of music, arts and culture in our lives,” Lachat said in a press release.
All proceeds from the auction will benefit ongoing online choral rehearsals and future NCS performances.
The online auction will feature unique items and services, including original artwork, music instruction, museum memberships and tours, homemade dinners and desserts, a handcrafted music-themed quilted wall hanging, and a framed 1867 Harpers Weekly etching.
The Newburyport Choral Society is accepting additional donated items, services, and vacation rentals from the community.
Auction donations will be accepted through Nov. 15 through the Choral Society's website: www.newburyportchoralsociety.org.
