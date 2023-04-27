NEWBURYPORT — Joining "Local Pulse" host Joe DiBiase on Saturday will be Penny Lazarus and Brian Greenberg to talk about the Newburyport Choral Society's upcoming spring concert. Also, live in the studio will be Daily News editor Dave Rogers for his regular check-in to talk about recent news in the area.
"Local Pulse" is a weekly, interview-based live internet radio show streaming from the newsroom of The Daily News of Newburyport on Saturdays at 9 a.m.
Tune in to Show 445 at www.LocalPulseRadio.com for the exclusive livestream or later via wherever you listen to podcasts.
