NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Choral Society is accepting applications for the 2021 Betty Gillette Scholarship.
Named for a beloved founding choral member who sang with the chorus from 1934 to 2009, the $1,000 scholarship is awarded annually to a local high school senior who is planning to major in music in college. The deadline for submitting applications is April 1.
The application must be completed in its entirety, and may be submitted either electronically or by mail. The scholarship will be awarded in June.
For more instructions and to download the application form, go to www.newburyportchoralsociety.org/outreach-programs/ or email outreach@newburyportchoralsociety.org with any questions.
