NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Choral Society kicks off its spring virtual music series, “How Can I Keep from Singing?” via Zoom on Feb. 2.
The weekly sessions are open to anyone interested in learning a variety of choral music and vocal techniques, and interacting with contemporary composers and conductors on current topics in choral music. The music series runs weekly through May 4 with each of the 13 90-minute sessions starting at 7:30 p.m.
“Our fall music series taught us much about remaining positive, searching for possibility in a very challenging situation, and staying connected as a musical organization,” Choral Society President Mary Ann Lachat said.
“Our spring music series will continue this musical connection, and offer a virtual program that reflects input from fall program participants,” she added.
There will be many singing opportunities with music ranging from Mozart’s “Ave Verum Corpus” and Aaron Copland’s “At the River” and “Simple Gifts” to contemporary pieces such as Gerald Finzi’s “My Spirit Sang All Day,” Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “Toward the Unknown Region,” and Sarah Quartel’s arrangement of “How Can I Keep from Singing?”
Choral selections will also include music by African-American composers, including Undine Smith Moore’s “We Shall Walk Through the Valley” and Margaret Bonds’ “The Negro Speaks of Rivers.”
Participants will learn singing tips and techniques from music director Ryan Turner.
“What we try to do is build a foundation of ‘the basics’ of proper singing — from posture, to breathing, to vowel quality and phrasing,” Turner said in a statement. “Even though I might not be able to ‘hear’ what people are doing, we are creating a kind of ‘vocal technique vocabulary’ that we can use when we are able to safely resume rehearsing together in person.”
Several prominent guest artists will lead sessions on various topics. For example, one artist will conduct a vocal “master class.” Other artists will explore themes of diversity, community engagement and social justice in the world of music.
The Choral Society invites anyone in the community to join the spring music series.
To register or learn more, visit www.newburyportchoralsociety.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.