Choral Society resumes in-person singing Sept. 14

NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Choral Society will return to in-person rehearsals, kicking off a fall semester program that starts Sept 14.
Online registration for singers runs through Sept. 12. Rehearsals will take place at Belleville Congregational Church in Newburyport.
“After a year spent practicing our choral singing skills at home on Zoom, we are looking forward to being back home in Belleville,” Choral Society President John Moreland said in a press release.
Under the leadership of music director Ryan Turner, the Choral Society will offer a season of innovative music while ensuring the safety of singers, the press release said.
In addition to selections from Handel’s “Messiah,” the musical program will feature “The Ballad of the Brown King” by 20th century African American composer Margaret Bonds.
“I’m thrilled beyond words to rehearse in person again,” Turner said. “Being apart for so long has made us all realize what a privilege it is to be able to make music together.”
A critical part of the return to in-person rehearsals will be implementing precautions to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission. These will include requiring all singers to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and wearing masks at all times during rehearsals. There will be social distancing between singers, as well as air exchange purification using HEPA filters.
“With these and other protocols in place, we feel confident that we can welcome our singers back for an exciting semester learning some extraordinary music,” Moreland added.
For anyone unable or uncomfortable returning to in-person singing at any point during the semester, there will be a number of virtual options in addition to in-person rehearsals.
These will include Zoom links to enable singers to participate in the live rehearsals from home, and a link to a video recording of each rehearsal for all members. Online rehearsal aids will also be available.
The Choral Society plans to present its winter concert at Belleville Congregational Church on Dec. 11-12.
For more information about registration, go to www.newburyportchoralsociety.org.
