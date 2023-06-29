SALISBURY — As summer vibes sweep through Salisbury Beach, local real estate mogul Tom Saab is once again providing free Christian concerts every Wednesday.
The Salisbury Beach Christian Concert Series began this week and continues through Aug. 23. Performances begin at 6:45 p.m. and last until 9 p.m., with two acts typically performing. The bands are often from area churches, with a special three-act performance set for July 5 at 6:30 p.m.
Saab, a Salisbury resident and president of Salisbury Beach Citizens for Change, founded the evangelical ministry Christian Film Festivals of America Inc. in 1993.
Saab said this marks his seventh year organizing the concert series, explaining that it began in 2017 when he was approached to help generate more weekday foot traffic to Salisbury Beach Center.
“I said because of my affiliation in Christian ministry, Christian films and so on, that I could bring some church bands in from area churches and some other recording artists and put concerts on every Wednesday night and it won't cost you anything,” Saab said.
He noted that it began with just one band each Wednesday night with 100 to 150 people showing up. It has since expanded to two acts a night with 250 to 350 people in attendance.
“That is on top of all the people just going, coming in to the pizza places and now they have a reason to stay longer – just to hang out and listen to some great faith-based music,” Saab said.
Saab said lately he has seen more people beginning to enjoy Christian music.
“Christian or faith-based music has become more and more popular as you tune into secular stations and you hear Christian music," he said. "It's becoming more popular everywhere.”
Tim McLaughlin, senior vice president of business development for SPS New England, has been assisting with the concert series for the past few years.
“A lot of planning goes into this and we're very excited that it's starting,” he said.
McLaughlin shared his appreciation for everyone who helps make the concert series possible.
“We have a lot of volunteers helping us and we have local donors who help pay the cost of the sound equipment and that type of thing, so local businesses really chip in and we appreciate that,” he said.
In the event of rain, concerts will be moved indoors to the nearby Surfside Café.
A full schedule and list of bands can be found at christianfilmproductions.org.
