NEWBURYPORT — After a decade on Inn Street, the First Church of Christ, Scientist Reading Room has moved to a new location on Merrimac Street.
The new location is 1 Merrimac Place, #9.
Katie Martin, a member of the church’s executive board, said the move was prompted by a need for more space where patrons could read from the Reading Room’s selection of books, newspapers, magazines and other spiritual texts.
“We wanted a slightly bigger space, and we wanted to redesign it as well so it could convey a little more of what we are to the community and will be more inviting,” she said.
Martin said while the move is ongoing, the Reading Room will hopefully be open in about a month.
While on Inn Street, the Reading Room was connected to the church in the adjacent unit. Martin said while the church hopes to soon find a new location to hold worship services, it is doing just fine with its online services during the COVID-19 lockdown.
“Because we’re holding our services on Zoom, we haven’t felt the rush to do it,” Martin said.
“People have been comfortable with it and we have a lot more attendees. We’ve had people join from Colorado, Florida and Delaware … it’s a nice thing, but at some point, we’d like to be able to congregate again.”
Prior to being located on Inn Street, the Christian Science Reading Room was on Pleasant Street for more than 20 years and at one time also had a church on State and High streets.
The religion was founded in the 1800s by Mary Baker Eddy, who at one point lived in Amesbury.
For more information, visit https://christiansciencenewburyport.com/ or call 978-465-1031
