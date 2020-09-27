NEWBURYPORT — Christianity Today editor Daniel Harrell will speak Monday at 7 p.m. with Jim Longhurst of Public Square Forum on how the magazine, founded by Billy Graham in 1956, has covered racial issues over the years.
The virtual event, titled “Christianity and Racial Justice: Protecting or Challenging the Status Quo?” is part of “The Great Awakening Meets a Just Awakening: the 250th Anniversary Commemoration of George Whitefield,” a virtual symposium sponsored by Old South Presbyterian Church in Newburyport.
Before joining Christianity Today, Harrell served for 10 years as senior minister of Colonial Church in Edina, Minnesota, and for 23 years as preaching minister at Park Street Church in Boston. He served for many years on the community ethics committee of the Harvard University Hospitals and on the Advisory Council of Biologos.
Harrell has taught at Gordon-Conwell, Fuller and Bethel seminaries, as well as at Boston University and Harvard University. He has written for numerous publications, authored three books, and appeared on PBS.
Longhurst is a pastor and presenter with Public Square Forum, an organization that facilitates communitywide conversations on a wide range of topics, including civil rights, politics, science, faith and technology.
For more information or to register for this or other symposium events, visit https://whitefield2020.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.