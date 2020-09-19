SALISBURY – A level 3 sex offender deemed a "chronic exhibitioner" for repeatedly exposing himself since the 1980s was arrested again on similar charges Thursday, this time in Salisbury.
Donald R. Sauve, 63, of Kings Hill Road, Peabody, was arrested by state police around 4:45 p.m. inside the Salisbury Beach Reservation after witnesses say he exposed his genitals to women outside the state park's changing area. He faces charges of open and gross lewdness and indecent exposure.
Witnesses flagged down a park ranger who alerted the state police. Trooper Jack Donaldson arrived shortly after and arrested Sauve without incident, according to Donaldson's log entry.
Sauve, who also sometimes uses the spelling Suave, has been convicted seven times on similar charges between 1988 and 2004.
On July 1, Sauve was arrested in Salem and charged with a subsequent offense of open and gross lewdness, wanton and lascivious conduct, and indecent exposure, after he was seen in Forest River Park in Salem. According to a witness, Sauve was in a playground area near the pool, when a female babysitter spotted him next to a large rock and some bushes with his pants down.
At his arraignment on July 2 in Salem District Court, Sauve was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail. More recently, he was indicted by a Salem Superior Court grand jury on Aug. 27, on those charges.
Salem News reporter Julie Manganis contributed to this report. Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
