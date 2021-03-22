AMESBURY — All Saints Anglican Church is seeking approval from the Historical Commission to demolish the top level of its bell tower after it partially collapsed during the winter of 2019-20.
The one-time Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church of Amesbury is a masonry brick structure built in 1929 in the institutional Gothic style and includes a masonry brick bell tower. But church officials discovered that the tower parapet (west wall) had partially collapsed inward.
Joel Ziegler, the property maintenance supervisor at the Friend Street church, said the parapet has been stabilized and the tower is fenced in.
“The parapet fell in, not out,” Ziegler said. “We have put a lot of sealant on it and we have rebuilt some of the brick to prevent it from coming apart anymore. It survived the winter very well and hasn’t shown more inclination.”
The mortar joints, capstones and roof flashing were severely compromised and allowed water to seep into the walls from above.
The moisture, with cycles of freezing and thawing, has damaged the masonry structure below the roof.
Two masons looked at the tower and found that the mortar joints in the wall have deteriorated beyond repointing. The masons also reported that the parapet cannot be rebuilt without a serious risk of collapse.
“We are having engineers look at it now to see if they agree,” Ziegler said. “But that was the opinions of the masons.”
The church will need to consider whether the tower as it now stands is an eminent threat to public health and safety. The city’s Historical Commission will hold a public hearing on the matter April 1 at 7 p.m.
“It is a significant town building,” Ziegler said. “So the Historical Commission surveyed it, and, since it is over 75 years old, it meets their standard. We want to repair it the best way that we can. We haven’t reached a point where we understand what we can do yet. But we are in the process of trying to determine whether or not it can be repaired or replaced or if it needs to be removed before it is rebuilt.”
Ziegler said it’s too early in the process to estimate the cost, but he would prefer to see the parapet repaired in place and not have it removed.
“I’d really rather not take it down at all,” he said. “The alternative to taking it down is something that we have to be aware of and consider. That is what the historic commission and I think most of the people in town would be the most concerned about.”
To read the demolition review package: www.amesburyma.gov/historical-commission/pages/67-71-friend-street-all-saints-anglican-church.
