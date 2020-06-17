GROVELAND — Have music — and masks — will travel.
Two very special Pentucket Regional High School seniors received a graduation surprise from their grateful church choir before their commencement exercises.
It was in appreciation of the students' service to Groveland Congregational Church.
Graduating Pentucket seniors Mikayla Tilden and John Hart each received a surprise visit June 2 from the Groveland Congregational Church senior choir, thanking the students for their service to the church.
Senior Choir Director Kathleen Tucker Gustafson said the choir, complete with masks and social distancing amid the COVID-19 crisis, sang a song for each student, with lyrics written especially for the occasion.
Gustafson said Tilden is the only student in recent memory who began singing in the church choirs at age 4 and continued through her senior year in high school. She is the daughter of Michael and Susan Tilden.
Hart, the son of Pastor Chris Hart and Jennifer Hart, has provided support to his church community during the coronavirus crisis by videotaping the worship service every Sunday morning so it can be livestreamed, Gustafson said. He continues to operate the sound for the drive-in worship service held in the church parking lot every Sunday.
Tilden and Hart joined their Pentucket classmates for a socially distanced graduation ceremony June 11.
“Graduating high school is a significant milestone, and we are so happy to be able to hold a commencement ceremony to acknowledge the accomplishments of the Class of 2020,” Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime moment, and having this opportunity to gather, while maintaining the appropriate social distance, is all the more special in this unprecedented time."
