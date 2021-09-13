NEWBURY — First Parish Church is hosting a workshop on restoring and cleaning gravestones Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at the church’s burial ground.
Participants will use nontoxic materials to clean stones dating back to the 1660s.
This workshop at one of the five oldest cemeteries in the state is limited to 10 people, so anyone interested should call the church at 978-465-5597 to reserve a spot.
The church is at 20 High Road, Newbury.
