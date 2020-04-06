NEWBURYPORT— The First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist's director of church music, Justin Murphy-Mancini, will perform a concert of reflective organ music online Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Inspired by the conclusion of Lent, he has selected music for the season by J.S. Bach, Evelyn Simpson-Currenton, Samuel Barber, Johannes Brahms and others.
Murphy-Mancini's concert will feature the unique sound of the First Religious Society's 1834 Joseph Alley organ.
An offering will be collected online that will be split between the church, to help alleviate the loss of its spring fundraiser, and the Essex County Artist Relief Fund (sponsored by Essex County Community Foundation).
The concert will be livestreamed at 7:30 p.m. from the church's YouTube page at bit.ly/FRSyoutube and its website, www.frsuu.org.
To donate to the First Religious Society, go to https://onrealm.org/frsuu/-/give/now.
