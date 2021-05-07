NEWBURYPORT — The First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church is holding its annual Dinner for 2 Anywhere in the World fundraising raffle.
Tickets are $25 and the prize winner receives a two-night trip for two people and dinner at the restaurant of their choice anywhere around the world, with all travel and lodging costs included. Only 2,500 tickets will be sold.
The church began holding the raffle in 2015. Previous winners have gone to New Orleans, Iceland, Italy's Amalfi Coast and Florence, Italy.
The total trip package is not to exceed $5,000. The prize, which does not include alcoholic beverages or ground transportation, must be used within two years.
Raffle tickets can be obtained at https://frsuu.eventgroovefundraising.com/raffle.
