NEWBURYPORT — Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris St., is continuing its Greek to Go curbside pickup food events Mother’s Day weekend, May 8-9.
Greek to Go meal packages serve two or four people and include several courses, a disposable tablecloth and a small plant.
The meal begins with tzatziki and hummus with pita bread, salad, and is followed by a trio of phyllo-wrapped items — spanakopita, kotopita (Chicken) and spiced shrimp rolls. The meal ends with ravani for dessert.
Meals can only be ordered at www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org for curbside pickup May 8 from 2 to 5 p.m. and May 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
