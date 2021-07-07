NEWBURYPORT — Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church will hold its Greek-To-Go Yankee Homecoming Drive-Thru Festival on Friday, July 30, and Saturday, July 31, from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the church, 7 Harris St.
This is a preorder pickup event with gyros and chicken kabobs available for purchase.
The menu includes the following complete dinners: baked lamb shank, plaki (baked haddock), moussaka (eggplant), dolmathes (grape leaves), spanakopita (spinach pie) and keftethes (Greek meatballs). A la carte items will include Greek salad, dolmathes, spanakopita, vegan dolmathes and pita bread.
Desserts will include a pastry sampler, the baklava six-pack, koulourakia (Greek butter cookies), galaktoboureko (custard), rice pudding and baklava.
Preordering is available on the church website at www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.