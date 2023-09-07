NEWBURYPORT — Central Congregational Church holds its annual Rally Day Sunday this weekend following the 10:30 a.m. worship service, marking the return from summer with the start of Sunday school and other programs.
The congregation is organizing the celebration around the themes of reconnect, rediscover, renew and rebuild. These recognize the hunger that many people feel for community, relationship, and spiritual renewal amid the impact of COVID-19 and other disruptions in life.
On Rally Day, folks return to a safe and familiar space, celebrate long-standing friendships, meet new people, learn about the treasures of the Christian tradition, and find meaningful ways to get involved.
There will be free food and ice cream, a scavenger hunt in the sanctuary, and a chance to put the pastor in the dunk tank.
For more information, contact the church office at 978-465-0533 or info@centralnewburyport.org.
