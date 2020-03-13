NEWBURYPORT — The First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church is among religious organizations suspending their public worship gatherings in favor of livestreamed online services due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
The Pleasant Street church announced Thursday that beginning Sunday, it will close its building for the foreseeable future and broadcast online-only worship services through its YouTube page. Each Sunday, services will be broadcast live from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Main Street Congregational Church in Amesbury is taking a different, but still cautious, approach to its Sunday services.
The Rev. Joan MacPherson said in an email members of her congregation "are planning to gather for worship with safe distancing and no physical contact."
In addition, she said, "We have our sermons available on our website and hope to stream most of the service for those who make the choice to keep physical distance. We are continuing to monitor the situation and will make adjustments as needed."
The Rev. Rebecca Bryan, minister of the First Religious Society, said some members have already been streaming worship services online since the church began broadcasting them last fall. She said the decision to temporarily close the building was "necessary and needed" to keep the church's parishioners safe from the coronavirus, but she hopes the online programs will maintain a sense of community.
"We regularly have well over 200 people gather every Sunday from Newburyport and the surrounding towns into New Hampshire," Bryan said. "We have a really beautiful building, but the church isn't the building, it's the people, and it's all going to become stronger as we come together."
During the week, the First Religious Society will also use the online videoconferencing platform Zoom to broadcast various programs, including additional services and virtual events to engage the community.
"Using social media and technology for good — we all need that connection, it's so important," Bryan said.
Nicole Salemi, community engagement director for the First Religious Society, said the church is following the actions of other churches within the Unitarian Universalist Association, many of which are also closing their buildings for the time being.
Salemi said the churches are also closely monitoring information that comes from the scientific community.
"We're staying positive but we're focusing on keeping everyone as safe as we possibly can," Salemi said. "Even though we can't come together in person at the moment, we can at least come together digitally and support each other while we make our way through these uncharted times."
The First Religious Society will host a number of programs on its Zoom page, with a link to be made available soon.
To view the First Religious Society's livestreamed services, visit http://bit.ly/FRSyoutube.
To tune into Main Street Congregational Church's services, visit www.main-street-church.org.
