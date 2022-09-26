AMESBURY — Local residents are well aware of the beautiful nature of Cider Hill Farm, and now so will readers of website thetravel.com, which ranked it among the 10 most beautiful farms to visit in the world.
Cider Hill Farm was ranked fourth on the list, with other farms on the list coming in from China, Portugal, New Zealand and other countries from around the world.
Cider Hill Farm Program Director Valerie Rosenberg said over the phone how incredible it was to find out they had been recognized.
“It took my breath away and gave everybody goosebumps when I said it out loud,” Rosenberg said. “And then one day, I went to look at the other farms, the countdown is real, it starts with San Miguel, Portugal, and it’s literally breathtaking, and then you’re scrolling down, you see China, it’s beautiful.”
When Cider Hill Farm owners Karen and Glenn Cook found out their farm would be recognized, their message was that something “very special was happening on their 145 acres,” and that their employees and the community were helping them become something exceptional.
Rosenberg said she was excited to see the farm recognized partly because of the spotlight it could shine on agritourism and its importance. Agritourism can be thought of as the crossroads of tourism and agriculture.
“The reason I think that it’s so incredible to be on this list is that very few people talk about agritourism and what that might mean, and how that brings business to an area but more importantly that it’s a way of life,” Rosenberg said.
“It’s this idea of like welcoming the community in and feeling like it’s not just putting food transactionally on a table, selling food at the register, it’s really this entire community really being able to come relax, teach their children about the simple pleasures of like picking an apple or just enjoying the view and being kind of quiet for a few minutes.”
Receiving this kind of recognition helps those at Cider Hill Farm feel like they are fulfilling their goals with the business and in the community, according to Rosenberg.
“It really helps Massachusetts, it really helps Amesbury, it just makes us feel like we’re fulfilling our mission of just being inclusive, and kind, and joyful, and creating a lot of different activities for people to participate in more than just sort of coming to buy an apple,” Rosenberg said.
Rosenberg said that none of this would have been possible without the community’s support.
“We always feel like we want to scream “Thank you” to the entire community because without them sharing on Instagram and Facebook and all these platforms, people really help spread the message,” Rosenberg said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.