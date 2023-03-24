AMESBURY — As winter slowly relinquishes its cold grasp to the sunshine and warmth of spring, Cider Hill Farm is getting ready for another season of putting smiles on faces.
The farm, located at 45 Fern Ave., will open for the season April 21. The following day, there will be a free, self-guided orchard tour. Program Director Valerie Rosenberg explained why they began offering the free tour.
“We don’t typically open up the farm for people to walk through just casually,” she said. “They typically need to pick their own ticket to access the fields and orchard. and this is really an exceptional time of year now that everything is in blossom.
“It sort of came from the pandemic. We wanted people to be able to use the farm and get outside and feel like some sense of normalcy, and it really stuck.”
She explained some of the work that goes into getting the farm ready for the season.
“Everything here we do is basically from seeds. So the farmers are very busy in the greenhouses, and that means they’re planting all the things to get things going as far as like annual pots and hangers, herbs and vegetable starters that are all sold in the store,” Rosenberg said.
As the barn starts getting filled to the brim, Rosenberg said bakers will come and prepare goods such as the farm’s chicken pot pie. Eventually, the barn will be packed with delicious food and cider. The hardwood floors are being refinished in preparation for the season, she said.
Sheila Beach, interim executive director of the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce, talked about what Cider Hill Farm means to the community.
“Not only are they very involved and give back to the community, they volunteer and participate in so many community events but they also draw so many tourists into Amesbury,” she said. “I imagine they’re our biggest tourism attraction at this point, so the entire city benefits from having them here.”
Beach said she grew up across the street from the farm.
“So it’s really been awesome to watch the progression of how they grew from a really small farm stand with just apples and cider and a few odds and ends to now this massive farm store that has everything you could ever need,” she said.
Rosenberg noted that the bitter chill which swept through the area in February will have a lasting impact on the season.
“We did lose our peach crop this year because of that arctic blast that came, but it doesn’t mean that the trees won’t still flower so there will still be blooms,” she said. “It’s just that the buds aren’t going to produce anything. So the flowers, everything is going to be in bloom late April into early May, and there’s just a lot to see.”
In addition to free farm tours, Cider Hill has various other events planned for the start of their season.
During the first two weekends in May, the farm will host its tulip festival. Live music and hard cider will be offered outside on weekends from May to September.
Cider Hill’s children’s programs will continue this year. Starting April 26 and continuing each Wednesday through Sept. 27, the farm will offer “Farm Tots: Lettuce Grow.”
This 40-minute, hands-on program is designed for children ages 3½ through 8 and guides families on a short, educational farm hike while teaching youngsters how to plant and care for vegetables until they are harvested.
Check out www.ciderhill.com for updated calendars of the events at the farm.
