NEWBURY — Theater in the Open presents Circus Smirkus, a traveling youth circus, in its production of “A Midsummer Night’s Circus”.
The four performances are one of Theater in the Open’s largest fundraisers, with proceeds from each ticket sold going to support its productions and arts education scholarships.
The Institution for Savings is sponsoring the performances at Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm in Newbury on Friday at 2 and 7 p.m. and Friday at 1 and 6 p.m.
The budding circus stars in the troupe are ages 11 to 18, and bring youthful exuberance and polished circus skills to grace the big top from across the country, including four from Massachusetts.
Circus Smirkus, which is celebrating its 36th year, says it is the only traveling “tented” youth circus in the U.S.
Members of Circus Smirkus perform under a traditional European-style circus tent. There are no animal acts in these performances, according to organizers.
The show will feature an array of circus arts – including aerials, acrobatics, juggling and clowning – brilliant costumes and many surprises, organizers said.
The “Big Top Tour” requires 23 support vehicles and 80 people – including performers, coaches, cooks, tech and tent crew, and a live circus band playing an original score written for this show.
Tickets are available at smirkus.org.
