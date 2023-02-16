NEWBURY — A concerned group of Newbury citizens, including current and former Select Board members, has come together to shed more light on the issue of whether the town of roughly 7,000 people needs a new Town Hall.
The proposal for a new Town Hall, costing approximately $11 million, calls for the 13,000-square-foot building to be built at High Road and Morgan Avenue and to bulldoze the old building. Projections say that this proposal would mean a new Town Hall 25% larger than the new police station located only yards away from the former one.
Overall, the group’s main goal is generating interest in this issue and getting residents to go to Town Meeting on April 25, which will ask voters about setting priorities for projects over the next decade.
In a Daily News letter to the editor last week, Select Board Member Geraldine Heavey, and former Select Board members Dr. Vincent Russo and Michael Doyle brought forth the issue of cost in building a new Town Hall.
“A new ‘campus’ Town Hall has estimated costs in the $11 million to $14 million range, increasing your taxes for the next 25 years,” they said.
Since the former Town Hall was shuttered, town business has been conducted at 12 Kent Way in office space leased by the town.
On Monday, Heavey, Russo and Doyle, along with Evelyn Noyes, formerly of the Council on Aging, and Joe McDonough, husband of Heavey, visited The Daily News to discuss their concerns about the project.
According to the group, a new Town Hall is proceeding with residents not having much of say or presented with other options.
The current plan is to tear down the older building and build a new one, but they emphasized the need for funding for other renovations for the Council on Aging, Triton Regional High School and the Newbury Fire Department to keep up with mandated safety and education requirements.
They also noted that recently, the state rejected a proposal to fund half of the projected costs of a new Triton.
McDonough said the Town Meeting plan is being fast-tracked and things are “happening fast.”
After a request for comment, Newbury Town Administrator Tracy Blais said in an email that “a joint meeting of the Select Board, Finance Committee, Capital Planning Committee and Planning Board [is] tentatively scheduled for March 7 that will include a presentation by the Municipal Building Committee followed by a question/answer period.”
Blais added that “of particular note is the proposed financing of this project which will include the use of approximately $5 to $6 million of our reserves. The Select Board, Finance Committee and Town Meeting participants approved this ‘savings account’ in order to mitigate the tax impact of the override on the residents,” she said. “It was important to all to present a project that will address Newbury’s Town Hall facility needs for many years to come in the most fiscally conservative manner possible.”
On Aug. 23, a unanimous vote was cast by all five sitting members of the Select Board, including Heavey, that appointed the Municipal Building Committee consisting of three voting members and two advisory members to work with architects and OPMs to deliver plans for the construction of a new Town Hall.
The committee’s charges states they “shall coordinate all bidding and construction with the chief procurement officer of the town. No expenditure of funds shall be permitted without approval of the town accountant and chief financial officer. The committee shall conform to all Open Meeting Law and Public Record Law Requirements. The committee shall meet regularly and shall provide the Select Board with periodic updates.”
Alicia Greco, chairperson of the Select Board, noted that a meeting held by her board on Tuesday was the first update made about the plans by the MBC.
“Nothing has been done in secrecy, meetings are all public they’re all posted, everything is public,” Greco said “I think it’s important that the townspeople understand the process and they are informed, building municipal projects is always a process that is held in public.”
Alternatives needed
Another alternative suggested by the group would be to renovate the previous Town Hall on Morgan Avenue. The building has been closed for years after it briefly housed the Newbury Police Department whilst a new, larger station was built for them nearby. Russo noted that the building existed as the Town Hall for at least 50 years, and building the new police station exceeded the budget that the town proposed. After the new police station opened, the previous town hall was locked up and has since remained unused.
Russo also added that prior to the new police station being approved, a Town Meeting was held and the agenda was to build the new police station and use the remaining funds to renovate the Town Hall building. Now, the plan is to tear that building down.
McDonough noted that the future of town halls will likely be virtual, saying “look to the future, how many people go to work these days? Zoom, virtual town hall is the future I believe. It’ll all be done virtually, and we won’t need a building.”
Without funding from the town and the state, building or renovating a new high school is highly unlikely with projected costs for a new building estimated at $60 million. All parties also expressed concern that funding would be locked in for the new Town Hall and would leave Triton out of the agenda.
“As you don’t invest in education, you’re going to see flight of students out of their community into other schools, you need a strong school in the community that people will want to go to,” McDonough said.
Heavey noted the importance for residents to be educated and know about this matter. “Educate the town, educate the citizens. Putting the Town Hall before the needs of Triton, people move to cities and towns because of the education not because of the police stations or the Town Hall,” she said.
The group also noted the select board changed its membership number from just three members to now include five members as well as a town administrator, who is appointed rather than elected and does not have to live in the town where they are administrator.
According to the group, all of these decisions have been made with little-to-no input from the public and the decision to build a new Town Hall and tear down the previous location has not had a hearing for the public to give their input on.
Overall, they noted that there is no unified position about an alternative to the new building proposal as they all have different solutions they believe would be best.
There was no consensus if staying at and buying or renting the Kent Way space would be the best option, as they agreed that some things are best done there. The Kent Way space has given the Council on Aging (COA) a bigger space and many local assisted living facilities provide residents with a shuttle to meetings at the COA office at Kent Way, they say.
Noyes noted her feelings about the current state of the economy already making everyday necessities expensive. “It is not the time to burden the taxpayer with more taxes to go to funding, especially if there are alternatives, town hall should be used but we should talk about what to use it for,” she said
The group emphasized that preserving the old building is due in part to its location, but also the renovations made to it while it temporarily housed the police department.
“Tearing it down would be a kick in the face to everyone who gave it time and effort,” Doyle said.
