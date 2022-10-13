NEWBURYPORT — Concerned about what the School Department is teaching students, the conservative group Citizens for Responsible Education will hold an educational forum at the Newburyport Elks Club on Oct. 20 to shed light on those issues.
The event – What is Social-Emotional Learning? – comes after members of the group left a recent discussion with the School Committee feeling like their concerns were not being addressed. Those concerns include what they claim is an inappropriate focus on social issues and emotional learning over more traditional education, as well as inappropriate and sexually explicit books in school libraries.
“The schools are off track and they need to be brought back in, and that’s what we’re trying to do,” CRE member Stan Kench said.
The group, according to its Facebook page, looks to restore a healthy, nonpolitical educational system that allows students to thrive socially and academically. It is opposed to the teaching, instructing or training of any student in public K-12 schools in Newburyport to adopt or believe concepts such as racism, sexism and gender ideology.
Kench said he sees some of these issues permeating his own home.
“It seems like they’re weaving this social-emotional learning through the curriculum in virtually every class and it seems like it’s promoting an ideology as much as it’s there to help,” Kench said. “I know it has good intentions for most people, but I think it’s being utilized to indoctrinate kids to some extent and know signs of it with our own children.”
Kench said his son was given a questionnaire that asked what name he would like to be addressed by, followed by a question about what name should be used when speaking to parents. Kench said he felt this was the school asking children if they want to go behind their parents’ backs, an idea with which he was not comfortable.
In response to the group’s announcement of its meeting, Newburyport School Superintendent Sean Gallagher defended the school district’s practices in an email to The Daily News.
“Our school curricula are aligned to the Massachusetts Frameworks,” he said in a statement. “The standards we cover have been clearly articulated by a state whose schools consistently rank number one in the country. And our teaching methods are based on well-documented best practices that point to the importance of healthy relationships and a positive school climate on student academic achievement.”
Regarding school library books, Gallagher said they are not required reading and that library collections are available to broaden the learning of students and staff on many topics.
“Our school libraries are staffed with full-time Massachusetts-certified library media specialists. In collaboration with district administrators and teachers, school librarians build a collection to meet the goal of enriching the educational, recreational and informational needs of our students while also representing differing viewpoints on subjects,” Gallagher said, adding that there is a policy that allows parents to petition to have books removed from any school library.
On Tuesday, CRE member Larry Russell handed out flyers for the forum outside Nock Middle School. Police were called in response to a minor parking complaint, but no action was taken. Russell said two people came out to tell him he could not distribute the flyers outside the school, which he claimed was part of an effort to silence his group.
Russell returned to the school again Wednesday and about 2:15 p.m., the school’s principal called police, asking officers to remove him from the property. Russell left the area on his own and no arrests were made, police said.
Days earlier, another CRE member, Jim Baribeault, attempted to place a flyer on a community bulletin board inside Newburyport Public Library only to be rebuffed by the staff.
Head librarian Sara Kelso confirmed the flyer was initially rejected but said she would discuss the matter at City Hall and with the Library Board of Trustees. She added that a decision would be made before the event.
Kench said forum will strive to make parents and guardians aware of what is going on in schools, such as comprehensive sex education and culturally responsive teaching, highlighting potential impacts on children and what can be done.
The speakers at the event will be Michael King of the Massachusetts Family Institute and social-emotional learning expert Jennifer McWilliams, a former teacher and current member of American Enterprise Institute’s Conservative Education Reform Network.
“We have a different perspective on what social-emotional learning is and what it’s actually bringing to the schools,” Kench said. “And it’s just a couple people presenting and then there’ll be some questions-and-answers discussion about what we can do to kind of improve the schools.”
Kench said he does not believe these initiatives are all bad and that he can see where they are coming from.
“I’m not saying that some of these people don’t have good intentions and there isn’t some value to some of the things that are in some of these programs.” Kench said. “The problem is, we do have a certain element within the school system that’s pushing these to a radical extent and it’s not appropriate for these kids.”
The event will run from 7 to 9 p.m., and tickets cost $20 with all registration fees going toward funding this event. The Newburyport Elks is at 25 Low St. in Newburyport.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.