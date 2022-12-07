NEWBURYPORT — City officials will host a meeting with National Grid on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m. at City Hall, to go over details of utility work that will be taking place on State and Middle streets starting in January. Abutting residents will be receiving information in the mail from National Grid in the coming weeks about the work and what to expect. This public meeting will offer the opportunity to learn more about what will be going on and to ask questions.
