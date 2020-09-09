NEWBURYPORT — The Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority has launched a new bus route for local riders that will make stops throughout the city.
The new Line 57 circulator bus will travel a looped route entirely within Newburyport, allowing for frequent bus service to different locations throughout the city. The route includes High Street, and there will be an additional option for students to get to and from Newburyport High School.
The route will run on the half hour from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on weekends.
The current Line 54 bus will continue to operate and provide out-of-town service.
Both lines will stop at the downtown parking garage on Merrimack Street and the commuter rail station, where riders will be able to switch between the lines. The new Line 57 bus stops also include State Street, the Heritage House, Port Plaza, Market Basket, Anna Jaques Hospital, and the James Steam Mill.
Cash fare is $1.25 for adults and 60 cents for seniors, disabled people and students. CharlieCards are also available as well as one-day and monthly passes.
The authority is taking measures to ensure riders’ safety during the COVID-19 pandemic through face covering and social distancing requirements, as well as additional cleaning and sanitizing protocols, according to a press release.
“We have been working with the MVRTA for several years to expand and improve public transit service in Newburyport,” Mayor Donna Holaday said in the release.
“This service is a great option for those who may no longer drive or do not have a car, and will also help to reduce traffic and emissions by reducing the need for the use of a personal vehicle when traveling locally,” she added. “I want to thank the MVRTA for working with us on improving our public transportation system and providing this great option for anyone looking to travel around Newburyport.”
Riders can check the MVRTA site and download the Transit app for estimated arrival times at all bus stop, real-time bus locations and service alerts.
To view the new bus route’s full schedule, visit https://jgpr.net/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Schedule-for-Route-57.pdf?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=City+of+Newburyport+Announces+New+Bus+Service.
