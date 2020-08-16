NEWBURYPORT — The mayor said last week there is a potentially dangerous algae bloom in the Upper and Lower Artichoke reservoirs, and officials are working "aggressively" to keep it out of the city's water supply.
Mayor Donna Holaday suggested that the recent drought may have affected the algae bloom and said the city is working with consultants and the state Department of Environmental Protection to address the situation and to test the water to determine what kind of toxins are in the algae.
"We don't know what toxins are in the bloom, but the main focus is to make sure we have a clean water supply and make sure we can treat potential toxins if that does happen," Holaday said.
In addition, because of the low water levels in the reservoirs and the ongoing drought in the region, the City of Newburyport put in place mandatory water restrictions on nonessential water use.
Holaday said the water restrictions limit use of water for gardens and swimming pools. Water use is to be limited to early morning.
"We're asking people to limit the amount of water they're using to bide some time to address the algal bloom," she said.
Algae blooms result from the rapid growth of algae and can cause harm to animals, people and the environment, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They can look like foam, scum or mats on the surface of water and can be different colors.
In freshwater lakes and rivers, harmful algae blooms are most commonly formed from cyanobacteria. Because of their color, they are often called blue-green algae.
People or animals can get sick when they come in contact with water or food contaminated with algal toxins by swimming, kayaking, fishing or wading through water, breathing in contaminated tiny water droplets or mist, drinking contaminated water and eating contaminated seafood, according to the CDC.
Holaday emphasized the seriousness of algal blooms and urged local residents not to swim or fish in the Artichoke River and to keep their pets out of the river.
The Newburyport Department of Public Services-Water Division conducted sampling of the water at the reservoirs that indicated toxins are not present in the raw or treated drinking water.
Residents may continue to use the water for drinking, making infant formula, ice, brushing teeth and preparing foods; boiling water is not necessary.
Water may also continue to be used for bathing, washing hands, washing dishes, flushing toilets, cleaning and doing laundry, and watering plants and gardens, according to a press release from the city.
"Our Water Division is working closely with MassDEP to monitor this situation and address this algae bloom, and in the meantime, we thank residents for their cooperation as we undergo this temporary, nonessential water use restriction," Holaday said. "Testing has confirmed that the water remains safe for drinking and other essential uses."
The city is adjusting its treatment operations to control the algae bloom as quickly as possible and working closely with the MassDEP to evaluate and minimize any potentially adverse effects.
Cyanobacteria can grow rapidly when certain environmental conditions are favorable for their growth, such as elevated temperatures combined with excess nutrients. To control the algae, the Water Division has increased monitoring and testing of the reservoirs; will update residents regularly; is evaluating treatment options at the reservoirs and water treatment plant; and workers have posted signs in the area around the Upper and Lower Artichoke reservoirs warning people about the bloom and sharing safety precautions.
The city ban on nonessential water use bans all outdoor watering; filling of swimming pools; use of automatic sprinklers; watering of city parks; nonessential flushing of fire hydrants; and allows other water conservation measures as may be directed by the Board of Water Commissioners as necessary
The irrigation of gardens, flowers and ornamental plants by means of a hand-held hose (no open-ended hoses, hoses must have a spray nozzle that will shut off) or drip irrigation systems may be used between 6 and 9 a.m. only while the mandatory nonessential water use restrictions remain in place.
The penalties for violating these restrictions are $50 for the first violation and $100 for each subsequent violation.
For more information, contact the water/sewer business office at 978-465-4420. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday.
For more information on cyanobacteria and cyanotoxins, visit the MassDEP website at www.mass.gov/guides/cyanobacterial-harmful-algal-blooms-cyanohabs-water.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.