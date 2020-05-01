NEWBURYPORT — The city and Chamber of Commerce sent a 20-question survey, a first step to reopening businesses and nonprofits, to roughly 1,800 email addresses Wednesday and Thursday.
Among the questions posed is whether owners believe their businesses would still be viable if current COVID-19 closure policies remain in place through the end of May. Another question asks if businesses would be in a position to reopen if closures continued until July 1.
Other questions include whether businesses have applied for federal small business loans under the CARES Act and what potential measures or support would be most helpful in relieving immediate impacts.
The surveys, created by the new Economic Recovery and Revitalization Task Force, will be collected by City Hall. The task force comprises officials from Mayor Donna Holaday’s office, city councilors, the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry and others.
Matt Coogan, Holaday’s chief of staff, said many communities are rolling out similar surveys, giving him a blueprint of sorts in terms of what kind of questions to ask.
On the issue of whether businesses would still be in position to reopen at the end of May, Coogan said the city based that question on Gov. Charlie Baker’s recent decision to extend the closure of nonessential businesses until May 18.
The July 1 date, Googan added, was more of a hypothetical question rather than a harbinger of things to come.
In a couple of weeks, survey data will be used to help create economic reopening teams. The goal is to pull together stakeholders and come up with strategies.
“Ideally, we want to get as many businesses as possible,” Coogan said.
As of Thursday, no businesses have closed for good as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Chamber of Commerce Vice President Mark Iannuccillo.
“I think everybody is waiting it out,” he said.
To read the survey questions: www.cityofnewburyport.com/home/news/covid-19-impact-survey-for-businesses-and-non-profits.
Dave Rogers is a staff reporter with the Newburyport Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
